Bilkis Bano case: 'Did PM Modi approve Gujarat govt's decision', asks Congress

New Delhi; Targeting PM Narendra Modi over the release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, the Congress party on Wednesday asked the PM whether he approved of the Gujarat government's decision.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Slammed the Gujarat government for the release of the convicts who were charged with gangrape and murder. Rahul said that the entire country is seeing the difference between the prime minister's "words and deeds".

The BJP government in Gujarat released all the 11 people convicted for the rape of a pregnant Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots, under its remission policy.

"Those who raped a five-month pregnant woman and killed her three-year-old daughter were released during 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. What message is being given to the women of the country by those who peddle lies about 'Nari Shakti'?" Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Prime Minister Ji, the entire country is seeing the difference between your words and deeds," he said.

5 महीने की गर्भवती महिला से बलात्कार और उनकी 3 साल की बच्ची की हत्या करने वालों को 'आज़ादी के अमृत महोत्सव' के दौरान रिहा किया गया।



नारी शक्ति की झूठी बातें करने वाले देश की महिलाओं को क्या संदेश दे रहे हैं?



प्रधानमंत्री जी, पूरा देश आपकी कथनी और करनी में अंतर देख रहा है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 17, 2022

The Congress party alleged that the Gujarat government flouted rules while releasing the convicts serving life imprisonment for rape and murder in the 2002 Gujarat riots case and demanded answers from the prime minister and Home Minister Amit Shah on whether the decision had the Centre's concurrence.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters that in cases where the central agencies like the CBI have investigated, the state government cannot grant remission on its own without the Centre's approval.

"We demand an answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on whether the Gujarat government had sought the Centre's concurrence before giving remission to the convicts in Bilkis Bano cape case," he told reporters.

The Congress also asked whether the Gujarat government could approve the early release of the convicts without the knowledge and approval of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Priyanka Gandhi also called out PM Modi over Bilkis Bano case

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the prime minister, saying women are asking if respect for them is "only in speeches".

Priyanka Gandhi asked if the release of the criminals by the BJP government and the welcome extended to them in front of the camera is not the height of injustice and insensitivity.