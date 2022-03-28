Birbhum violence: Another victim dies in hospital, death toll rises to 9

New Delhi: The death toll in West Bengal’s Birbhum violence incident rose to nine on Monday after a woman, who was undergoing treatment after suffering severe burns, succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, reported PTI.

"The woman, Najema Bibi, who died today, had nearly 65 per cent burn injuries. Her condition deteriorated last night following which she was put on ventilation at the Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital. She finally succumbed to her injuries this morning," the police officer said.

Earlier, eight people were reported to have died in the incident, which as per CBI’s preliminary report took place in retaliation to TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh’s death.

Out of the nine deceased, seven are women and two are children.

Presently, Three persons, including a boy, are still undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

The CBI probing the case could not record Najema Bibi's statement on Sunday, as her condition was critical, CBI officers told PTI.

Meanwhile, CBI has begun the investigation into the Birbhum killings and on Saturday the central agency named 21 accused under Sections 147, 148, 149, and other Sections in the FIR on suspected offence of armed rioting pertaining to the matter.

The CBI began its investigation into the infamous Birbhum killings after Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the agency to take over the probe and submit its final report by April 7.

The anti-crime agency’s team reached Bogtui village in Birbhum district and began its investigation into the violence.

