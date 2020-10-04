हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pradeep Maharathy

BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy passes away at 65 due to COVID-19 infection

Maharathy was 65-years-old and he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy passes away at 65 due to COVID-19 infection
Image courtesy: twitter/@PradeepMaharathy

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Minister and BJD MLA from Pipili constituency, Pradeep Maharathy passed away on Sunday (October 4) due to COVID-19 infection. Maharathy was 65-years-old and he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The senior BJD leader had reportedly tested positive for novel coronavirus on September 14 and was put on ventilator support due to deterioration of his health condition.

Maharathy was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Pipili Assembly constituency for the first time in 1985 on Janata Party ticket.

He was elected as a legislator seven times from Pipili out of which five times were on Biju Janata Dal (2000-2019) ticket and once each on Janata Party (1985) and Janata Dal (1990) tickets.

Maharathy handled important portfolios like Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Supply, Agriculture and Fisheries during his terms in Odisha.

Maharathy was honored with the Global Agriculture Leadership Award in 2016 and Krishi Karman Award 2014-15 for his excellent work in the field of agriculture.

Tags:
Pradeep MaharathyPradeep Maharathy deadOdishaBJDPipli constituency
Next
Story

Priyanka Gandhi shields Congress workers during lathi charge by Uttar Pradesh police at DND flyway - Watch
  • 64,73,544Confirmed
  • 1,00,842Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,45,82,924Confirmed
  • 10,27,823Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M32S

UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras rape case