BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy passes away at 65 due to COVID-19 infection

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Minister and BJD MLA from Pipili constituency, Pradeep Maharathy passed away on Sunday (October 4) due to COVID-19 infection. Maharathy was 65-years-old and he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The senior BJD leader had reportedly tested positive for novel coronavirus on September 14 and was put on ventilator support due to deterioration of his health condition.

Maharathy was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Pipili Assembly constituency for the first time in 1985 on Janata Party ticket.

He was elected as a legislator seven times from Pipili out of which five times were on Biju Janata Dal (2000-2019) ticket and once each on Janata Party (1985) and Janata Dal (1990) tickets.

Maharathy handled important portfolios like Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Supply, Agriculture and Fisheries during his terms in Odisha.

Maharathy was honored with the Global Agriculture Leadership Award in 2016 and Krishi Karman Award 2014-15 for his excellent work in the field of agriculture.