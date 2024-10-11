Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2805540https://zeenews.india.com/india/bjp-action-is-symbol-of-negativity-akhilesh-yadav-after-jpnic-sealed-2805540.html
NewsIndia
AKHILESH YADAV

'Symbol Of Negativity': Row In Uttar Pradesh After Akhilesh Yadav 'Stopped' From Paying Tribute To Jayaprakash Narayan

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav expressed concern over barricades around JPNIC to prevent Samajwadi Party members from garlanding Jayaprakash Narayan's statue on his birth anniversary.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 10:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Symbol Of Negativity': Row In Uttar Pradesh After Akhilesh Yadav 'Stopped' From Paying Tribute To Jayaprakash Narayan Image: X/ @yadavakhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of erecting tin sheets before the main gate of Lucknow's Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) to obstruct his entry. He criticized the BJP, stating that "every action of the BJP and its government is a symbol of negativity." Yadav alleged that the BJP government is trying to stop him from paying tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan.

Huge number of protestors gathered at Akhilesh Yadav's residence as police barricades and heavy security were put in place. Yadav alleged that the BJP government is trying to hide something by erecting tin shades. He alleged that the JPNIC is not under construction as being claimed by the state government.

In a letter dated October 10, the LDA mentioned that JPNIC is a construction site with haphazardly spread materials and potential insect infestations due to rain. "JPNIC is a construction site where construction material is spread haphazardly, and there is a possibility of many insects due to rain," the LDA said.

Yadav expressed concern that barricades were set up around JPNIC to prevent Samajwadi Party members from garlanding the statue of Jai Prakash Narayan on his birth anniversary.

 

Yadav shared a video on X and said, "Preventing someone from bowing or paying homage is not a sign of civilized people."

Yadav visited the JPNIC with party workers on Thursday night to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan, which is celebrated on October 11.

"BJP holds ill-will and animosity towards every freedom fighter like Jai Prakash Narayan ji who took part in the freedom struggle of the country. It is the guilt within the BJP colleagues who did not take part in the freedom struggle of the country that does not allow them to pay tribute to the revolutionaries even on their birth anniversaries," the post read.

Narayan formed the first non-Congress government in the country by uniting the entire Opposition against the Congress party during the Emergency. He is remembered for leading a rainbow coalition of Opposition parties in the mid-1970s against then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, calling for 'Sampoorna Kranti' (total revolution).

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Do Attacks Happen During Hindu Festivals?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Government’s Big Move for Kumbh 2025 Security
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah’s Changing Stance on Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi CM Residence Controversy: No Chair, No Bungalow
DNA Video
DNA: Congress’ Loss in Haryana and Its Impact on INDIA Alliance
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Garba?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Hezbollah afraid of Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s New Prison Rule and Devotion to Goddess Durga
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Silenced by Gita’s Wisdom!
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos in Garba Pandals: Tilak Rules and Bouncers Clash with Police
NEWS ON ONE CLICK