BJP CEC Discusses Candidates For Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central Election Committee to finalize its candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The primary focus of the discussion revolved around constituencies where the party's presence is relatively weaker in Rajasthan. There were deliberations on the possibility of fielding several Members of Parliament (MPs) and ministers in the Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting took place at the BJP headquarters following a core group meeting for Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the BJP headquarters around 9 PM, and discussions pertaining to the Rajasthan Assembly elections continued for approximately two hours, according to sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National Organization General Secretary BL Santosh, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other members of the Central Election Committee were also present in the meeting held at the BJP's central office.

Party sources revealed that discussions regarding around 60 to 65 seats in Rajasthan had been concluded. However, during the Central Election Committee meeting, the main emphasis was on the constituencies where the BJP's influence is relatively weaker in Rajasthan.

"Discussions have also been held on fielding many MPs and ministers in the Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly elections. Out of 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly, discussions has been completed for 65 seats while discussions for 69 seats in Chhattisgarh had already taken place," party sources said.

Prior to the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting, a core group meeting had been conducted to discuss matters related to Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh polls at the residence of BJP President JP Nadda. Veteran leaders from Chhattisgarh like Mansukh Mandaviya, Raman Singh and others were present in the meeting, while from Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje, Arun Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal and others were present.

The BJP is in the process of devising strategies for the forthcoming Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana