हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP elections

BJP doesn't lie to people: Rajnath Singh flags off ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ in UP’s Jhansi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out `Jan Vishwas Yatra` from six places in the state from Sunday.

BJP doesn&#039;t lie to people: Rajnath Singh flags off ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ in UP’s Jhansi
Credit: ANI

Jhansi: Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday slammed the Opposition and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not do politics by lying to the people.

Rajnath Singh flagged off BJP`s Jan Vishwas Yatra commencing from Jhansi and concluding in Kanpur.

Speaking at the Jan Vishwas Yatra here in Jhansi, Singh said, "We do not do politics by lying to the public. We do whatever we say. After Independence, many leaders made many promises to the public but did those leaders fulfill their promises? Perhaps India would have become the most powerful country in the world today."

Singh added, "In the 75th year of independence, many politicians have made false promises. But, we have fulfilled all our promises especially the abrogation of Article 370."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out `Jan Vishwas Yatra` from six places in the state from Sunday.

The Yatras was inaugurated by the party`s top leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other union ministers.

Yatras were taken out from Bijnor, Mathura, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar, and Ballia.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year. In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP electionsUttar Pradesh pollsRajnath SinghJan Vishwas Yatra
Next
Story

Punjab CM Charanjit Channi visits Golden Temple day after man lynched over 'sacrilege' attempt

Must Watch

PT5M44S

Vajpayee government has done tremendous work for Vaishya community- Dr. Subhash Chandra