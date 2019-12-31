BJP doing politics of appeasement by implementing Citizenship Amendment Act: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Amid the ongoing protests in different parts of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday (December 31) launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of doing the politics of appeasement only to win elections.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the BJP wants to give citizenship on the basis of religion, which is against the Constitution. He added that people in the North East and Assam are also unhappy with the amended Act. Yadav claimed that the BJP is spreading fear among the people of the country in the name of CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The SP chief also attacked the government for its decision to start the work on National Population Register (NPR), saying all the details are already provided in Aadhaar card then what is the need to conduct the NPR exercise across India. Yadav said that his party is strongly against the CAA, NRC and NPR and will keep protesting against these steps of the Centre.

The SP chief also targeted the government for failing to take effective measures to boost the country's economy and said that the banking sector has totally collapsed and demonetisation has destroyed the economy of the country.

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that since the government has failed to create employment opportunities and revive the failing economy, it has come up with CAA, NRC and NPR to divert the attention of people from real issues.