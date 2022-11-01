topStories
BJP expels another rebel for contesting against official nominee in Himachal Pradesh assembly polls

Expelled BJP member Ram Singh who was also the party's state vice president is contesting the polls as an independent from the Kullu Sadar constituency.

Shimla: Continuing to crack the whip on party rebels who are contesting the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls as independents, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday expelled state party vice-president Ram Singh for six years from party`s primary membership. The action came a day after the party moved against five rebels -- a former MP and four former MLAs -- and expelled them from the primary membership of the party for six years for contesting as independent candidates against the official nominees in assembly polls to be held on November 12.

Ram Singh is contesting the polls as an independent from Kullu Sadar constituency. A party release said that state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap has expelled Ram Singh for six years from the party`s primary membership for fighting against the official nominee.

The rebels who were expelled on Monday from the party`s primary membership for six years are former MLA from Kinnaur Tejwant Singh Negi, former MLA from Aani Kishori Lal, former MLA from Indora Manohar Dhiman, Himachal BJP vice president Kripal Parmar, who is contesting from Fatehpur and former MLA from Nalagarh KL Thakur.

The BJP has made efforts to persuade rebel candidates to withdraw from the fray. Both BJP and Congress are facing the problem of rebel candidates.

