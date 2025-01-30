BJP Goes AAP, Congress Way In Delhi; Distributes Rs 2,500 Guarantee Cards

With the Delhi elections less than a week away, the political parties have intensified their campaigning. As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are locked in a fierce verbal and legal battle over the allegations, the Congress has accused the AAP and the BJP of fooling people. Amid this, the BJP has gone the AAP and Congress way in distributing guarantee cards.

The Congress party has distributed guarantee cards to women promising Rs 1 lakh every year to the woman head of every poor family in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls. The AAP and TMC did the same in the Goa assembly polls and now the AAP promised and distributed similar certificates to women of Delhi promising Rs 2,100 every month. Now, the BJP is following a similar strategy.

#WATCH | On behalf of BJP MLA candidate Harish Khurana, BJP workers in the Moti Nagar Assembly constituency distribute certificates to women assuring them of Rs 2500 allowance under the party's proposed Mahila Samridhi Yojna once the party comes to power in Delhi



On behalf of BJP candidate Harish Khurana, the BJP workers in the Moti Nagar Assembly constituency are distributing certificates to women assuring them of Rs 2,500 allowance under the party's proposed Mahila Samridhi Yojna once the party comes to power in Delhi.

These guarantee cards have become popular among the political parties and the AAP-TMC can be credited as a pioneer for this campaign tactics. Experts believe that the guarantee cards help political parties make direct connections with the voters compared to verbal promises/speeches. The voters often take these guarantee cards with them and this serves as a reminder for them as to for which party they want to vote in the polls, they said.

The 70 assembly seats of Delhi will go to the polls in a single phase on February 5 while the counting of votes will be held on February 8. The AAP has been ruling the national capital since 2013 barring the one year of the President's Rule in 2014. The BJP is looking to make a comeback after over 27 years while the Congress is trying to make its way to power in Delhi after 12 years.