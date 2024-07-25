BJP Lambasts Congress Over ‘Khalistan Support’ After MP Charanjit Channi Backs Amritpal Singh

New Delhi: Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi sparked a political hubbub on Thursday, accusing the BJP-led Central government of restricting the freedom of speech of the contentious Khadoor Sahib MP, Amritpal Singh. Channi labelled this a state of ‘undeclared emergency’ by the Centre.

During a Lok Sabha debate, Channi referenced the recently concluded elections, stating, "This is also an emergency that a Member of Parliament elected by 20 lakh people in Punjab has been detained under the NSA (National Security Act) ... He is unable to speak about his constituency here (in Parliament). This is also an emergency."

Although the former Punjab CM did not specifically mention anyone, BJP leaders asserted he was referring to Amritpal Singh. Singh secured victory in the Khadoor Sahib constituency by approximately 200,000 votes in this year's Lok Sabha elections.

This action has led the BJP to lambast the Congress party's stance on supporting the Khalistan ideology. In a post on X, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla demanded the Congress’ clarification whether it endorses the idea of Khalistan, which was linked to the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

"Batting for separatist who wants tukde tukde of India? Rahul ji must answer - the idea of Khalistan that caused the assassination of PM Indira ji is being hailed !! Why does Congress always bat for separatists and terrorists? Yakub, Afzal, 26/11 jihadis, now K terrorists?" he said.

Rahul ji must answer - the idea of Khalistan that caused the assassination of PM Indira ji is being… pic.twitter.com/j1MDq8s8QY — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) July 25, 2024

Union Minister Giriraj Singh described Congress MP Channi's comments made in Parliament as ‘unfortunate.’

"The Khalistani who assassinated Indira Gandhi has received open support from Channi today, which means the Congress is siding with the Khalistanis. This is an attack on the integrity of India...what can I say, I will say action should be taken," Singh told PTI.

Channi accused the central government of imposing an "undeclared emergency" in the country. This accusation came during a heated exchange with BJP's Ravneet Singh Bittu in the Lok Sabha, which resulted in a brief adjournment of the proceedings.

During the debate on the Union Budget, Channi also blamed the BJP government for branding farmers as Khalistanis and claimed that his home state, Punjab, was neglected in this year's budget.