BJP Leader Khusbhu Sundar's Old Tweet On 'Modi Surname' Resurfaces Amid Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification, She Reacts

New Delhi: An old tweet by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral on social media amid the disqualification of her former party colleague Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

In a tweet on February 15, 2018, the actor-turned-politician had said, "Modi is here, Modi is there, Modi is everywhere. But what is this? Wherever there is Modi, corruption has become the surname. So understand one thing, Modi means corruption."

The old tweet, which has resurfaced in the wake of Rahul Gandhi's 'Modi surname' remarks that led to a Surat local court convicting him, has now drawn flak from Sundar's ex-party Congress.

"This has not aged well. But surely BJP MLAs won’t file suits against their own (recent) spokesperson?," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said.

"Will you make one of your disciples named Modi file a defamation case against Khushbu Sundar too?" Congress MP Digvijaya Singh asked Prime Minister Modi on Twitter.

Sundar, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2020, hit back at the opposition party and said she was speaking the "language of the leader" then as she was told to do so and questioned its 'desperation.'

She has not deleted the five year-old social media post and said that she will not do so now.

"How more desperate can they be!! A 5 yr old tweet is what now INC is taking to defend themselves? I as a spokesperson for the CONgress (sic) than was speaking the same language of Rahul Gandhi. Just followed the line of this man. Why raise a question to my party? File a case on me if you dare to. Learn the difference between corruption and a thief," she said in a tweet on Saturday (March 25, 2023).

"And some learned leaders of the CONgress (sic) need to know I am not the spokesperson of my party. Atleast do some homework to save yourself from an embarrassment. It’s like CONgress (sic) will give you an agenda to attack n you do it blindly. Nothing has changed n nothing will. No wonder they are failing miserably," Khushbu Sundar said in another tweet.

"I will not delete my tweet. It’s out there. There are many more. Pls use your time, as CONgress (sic) is absolutely jobless, to dig out a few more. BTW I like to see how the CONgress (sic) is putting me and Rahul Gandhi on the same platform. I like the fact that I have earned enough name n respect to be at par with him, who claims to be the opp. Leader of the nation. Thank you CONgress (sic)," the National Commission for Women (NCW) member added.