BJP leader Wasim Bari, who was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, was a nationalist: Ram Madhav

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday (July 9) expressed shock over the killing of former BJP president of Bandipora district, Wasim Bari, along with his father and brother by terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. Bari and his family members were shot dead on Wednesday when they were sitting at their shop adjacent to their home and opposite to the Bandipora Police Station.

"Yesterday there was a dastardly terrorist attack on Wasim Bari, one of our young & dynamic workers in Bandipora (J&K). Wasim, his father & brother were killed, it is a sad and shocking incident. He was a nationalist who always fought for India," Ram Madhav told ANI.

The senior leader added that adequate security was provided to Bari and his family, adding that eight Jammu and Kashmir Police Commandos were deployed for their security, yet there seems to be some lapse. Madhav demanded that Union Territory administration must take strict action against those who are responsible for this laxity.

It is to be noted that though the family had eight personal security guards none were with them at the time of the incident. The guards were arrested after the incident and an investigation has been launched into this matter.

No terror group has yet claimed responsibility for the cowardly attack.