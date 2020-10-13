BJP leaders stage protest in parts of Maharashtra demanding temple reopening

Mumbai: BJP leaders in Maharashtra are protesting against the Shiv Sena-led government for not granting permission to reopen temples in the state after the coronavirus lockdown. Besides Mumbai, the protest is being staged at Nagpur, Shirdi, Kolhapur.

BJP targeted the Uddhav Thackrey government and said that his government has allowed the reopening of bars so why can't they allow reopening of temples?

Soon after the Maharashtra government started giving some relaxation in the state, the BJP leaders were seen demanding reopening of temples in the state. There haw been a continuous war of words between BJP and Shiv Sena over the matter.

Earlier, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis targeted the government saying that people know how to maintain social distancing. To this Shiv Sena said that the BJP members are themselves seen flouting social distancing norms its own Ghanta Naad Andolan.