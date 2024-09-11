Advertisement
Viral Video: Maharashtra BJP MLA Grooves To Amitabh Bachchan Hit, Sparks Fury Amid Farmer Crisis

While some netizens praised the legislator for his dance moves, several others criticised him saying that while farmers in parts of Marathwada region were reeling under crop losses, he was dancing.

|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 07:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Viral Video: Maharashtra BJP MLA Grooves To Amitabh Bachchan Hit, Sparks Fury Amid Farmer Crisis

Viral Video: A viral video of BJP MLA Prashant Bamb grooving to Amitabh Bachchan's iconic song 'Khaike Paan Banaras Wala' has ignited a storm on social media. While some praised his energetic moves, others criticized the timing, pointing out the ongoing struggles of farmers in Maharashtra's Marathwada region. The dance, performed during an event for his party workers, has sparked a heated debate online.

A video showing BJP MLA Prashant Bamb from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district dancing on megastar Amitabh Bachchan's hit song 'Khaike paan Banaras wala' has gone viral on social media.

While some netizens praised the legislator for his dance moves, several others criticised him saying that while farmers in parts of Marathwada region were reeling under crop losses, he was dancing.

Bamb represents the Gangapur assembly seat in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He won the seat for the second time in the 2019 assembly elections. He performed the dance during a programme organised on Thursday night.

When contacted, Bamb told PTI, "An entertainment programme is organised every year for my party workers. During this year's event held at Mhaismal, a famous tourist destination, I danced to the 'Khaike paan Banaras wala' song. Before that, I also sang a Lavani, which is a part of Maharashtra's culture. I don't see anything wrong in it."

