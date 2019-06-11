BJP MP Dr Virendra Kumar to be Protem Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dr Virendra Kumar will the Protem Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha. He represents the Tikamgarh constituency of Madhya Pradesh and has been a member of the Lok Sabha in the 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th Lok Sabha too.

A Protem Speaker's duty is to administer the oath of office to new members of the Lok Sabha. A temporary post, the Protem Speaker presides over the first meeting of lower House of Parliament after the General election besides presiding over the sitting in which the Speaker and Deputy Speaker are elected if it is a newly constituted House.

Kumar has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh since a very early age. He actively participated in the Total Revolution movement started by Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan in 1975 and even went to jail in Sagar and Jabalpur for 16 months under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) against the imposition of Emergency. He joined active politics in 1982 and since then has been associated with the BJP in various roles at the state and national levels.

In 2017, he served as the Union Minister of State, Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Ministry of Minority Affairs.