BJP MP From Bengal's Jhargram Quits Party Ahead Of LS Polls, Cites Personal Reasons

In his brief two-line resignation sent to the BJP district President, the sitting MP stated, "I distance myself from the party," attributing the decision to personal reasons.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 12:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BJP MP  from Jhargram in West Bengal Kunar Hermbram resigned from the party on Saturday. The announcement precedes the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. In his brief two-line resignation sent to the BJP district President, the sitting MP stated, "I distance myself from the party," attributing the decision to personal reasons. 

