BJP MP From Bengal's Jhargram Quits Party Ahead Of LS Polls, Cites Personal Reasons
BJP MP from Jhargram in West Bengal Kunar Hermbram resigned from the party on Saturday. The announcement precedes the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. In his brief two-line resignation sent to the BJP district President, the sitting MP stated, "I distance myself from the party," attributing the decision to personal reasons.
