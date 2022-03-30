BJP MP Tejasvi Surya demands ‘unconditional apology’ from Arvind Kejriwal for ‘mocking’ Kashmiri Pandits

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday (March 30) said the protests against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will continue till he issues an unconditional apology for “mocking” Kashmiri Pandits in the Delhi Assembly.

“We held protest against the way Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal mocked and made fun of massacre of Kashmiri Pandits (in Vidhan Sabha). We demand unconditional apology from him and until he issues an apology our protests will continue,” the BJP MP from Bengaluru South was quoted as saying by ANI.

During the protests led by Tejasvi Surya today near Kejriwal's residence at Civil Lines in Delhi, the members of the BJP's youth outfit attacked and damaged CCTV cameras as well as security barriers at the AAP convenor's residence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged earlier.

Sisodia further claimed that the BJP wants to "kill" Kejriwal after the saffron party's poll defeat in Punjab. He added that they will lodge a formal complaint in this connection, PTI reported.

"As it could not defeat Arvind Kejriwal in the Punjab polls, the BJP now wants to kill him (hatya karna chahta hai). Today's attack on the chief minister's house shows that the BJP, with the help of police, wants to kill Kejriwal. We will lodge a formal complaint against this," Sisodia said.

The Delhi Deputy CM claimed that the"life-threatening attack" on Kejriwal was "properly planned".

BJP and AAP have been at loggerheads after Kejriwal had mocked BJP leaders in the Delhi Assembly last week. "They (BJP) are demanding that the movie be declared tax-free in Delhi. Upload it on YouTube, the movie will become free and everyone will be able to watch it," the Delhi CM had said.

The AAP leader had also said, "Some people are earning crores in the name of Kashmiri Pandits and you (BJP) have been sticking posters of the film."

BJP leaders had hit back at Kejriwal and accused him of mocking the pain of Kashmiri Pandits.

(With agency inputs)

