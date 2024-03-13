NewsIndia
TIPRA MOTHA

BJP Names Tipra Motha Chief's Sister As East Tripura LS Seat Nominee Agartala

Kriti Singh Debbarma is also the sister of Pradyot Debbarma, the scion of the royal family and founder of the Tipra Motha, which joined the BJP-led government in the northeastern state earlier this month.

|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 11:26 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BJP Names Tipra Motha Chief's Sister As East Tripura LS Seat Nominee Agartala

The BJP on Wednesday announced that Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Tripura, will contest the Lok Sabha election from the East Tripura (ST) constituency.

Kriti Singh Debbarma is also the sister of Pradyot Debbarma, the scion of the royal family and founder of the Tipra Motha, which joined the BJP-led government in the northeastern state earlier this month.

“Another milestone for the successful implementation of the historic TIPRASA accord. Heartiest Congratulations to Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma on being declared as the joint candidate of Tipra Motha Party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Tripura East (ST) parliamentary constituency,” the Tipra Motha party said in a social media post.

The Tipra Motha, which was the main opposition party in Tripura, signed a tripartite agreement with the Centre and the Tripura government on March 2 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Following this, the party joined the BJP-led government in the state. On March 7, two MLAs Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma took oath as ministers.

The Tipra Motha has 13 MLAs in the 60-member assembly.

The state has two Lok Sabha seats. The BJP earlier nominated Rajya Sabha member and former chief minister Biplab Deb for the other constituency, West Tripura, currently held by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A picture that puts BCCI to shame
DNA Video
DNA: In which countries blind cricket is recognized?
DNA Video
DNA: Why discrimination against Indian blind cricket?
DNA Video
DNA: Why doesn't BCCI 'see' blind cricket?
DNA Video
President of Pakistan will make his daughter the first lady
DNA Video
DNA: Big trouble for China!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of SC's 'new order' on electoral bonds
DNA
China got tensed after seeing Indian Army Tunnel
DNA Video
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones