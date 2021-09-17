BJP not afraid of AIMIM in Telangana: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at public meeting on 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is taking its political prospects very seriously in Telangana. To boost morale of the party's Telangana leadership and cadre, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (September 17) visited Nirmal town on the occasion of "Hyderabad Liberation Day''.

On September 17, 1948, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel compelled Hyderabad's seventh and last Nizam to surrender and merge Hyderabad state into India.

Amit Shah minced no words targeting rival parties-- Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the All India Majlis E Ittehaadul Muslameen (AIMIM) -- while addressing a public meeting in Nirmal. “It is only BJP which is not scared of Majlis (AIMIM). The ruling TRS government runs with the help of AIMIM while the Congress has no guts to take on Majlis,'' thundered Amit Shah.

The Union Home Minister also questioned Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao for not celebrating “Hyderabad Liberation Day'' on September 17. “Why is he (CM KCR) scared,'' he said.



After winning four Lok Sabha seats from Telangana in 2019 General Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged second in 2020 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections while the AIMIM party came third.



For BJP, the immediate task is to win Huzurabad Assembly seat in by-election to be announced soon. This by-election is very prestigious both for BJP and TRS. Eatala Rajender, who was a high-profile minister in TRS government, was removed unceremoniously from the party. Since then, Eatala has joined BJP and will be its candidate.

Live TV