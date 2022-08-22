New Delhi: In Gujarat with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia on Monday (August 22, 2022) doubled down on the claim of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reaching out to him as the CBI steps up probe in the excise policy case. Sisodia today claimed the BJP offered him the chief minister's post if he broke the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). “They asked me to be their CM candidate because they don’t have a face for the post in Delhi. I refused,” Sisodia said in a press conference in Ahemdabad.

Sisodia said he was surprised when someone came to him with a message that he has two offers from the BJP. "The messenger said one was that all big cases registered against you by CBI-ED will be taken back. The other offer was that I break the party and they will make you chief minister,” the AAP leader claimed.

"I gave a clear political answer to them, saying Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is my political guru and I have learnt politics from him. I have not come into politics to be CM or PM," Sisodia stated.

“All this matter (The excise policy probe) has been raised to stop Kejriwal ji from working. Especially because he has stirred a new hope in Gujarat. I was surprised when I got messages. In the messages I got two offers - that if you split AAP, all CBI and ED cases would be dropped. And that I would be made the chief minister,” AAP leader added.

AAP chief Kejriwal and his deputy Sisodia arrived on a two-day visit to Gujarat today, where the Assembly elections are due this year-end. During the visit, the two AAP leaders hold discussions on employment and education with youth ahead of the state.

Their visit comes amid a row over alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registering an FIR against Sisodia. This is Kejriwal's fourth visit to Gujarat this month.

(With agency inputs)