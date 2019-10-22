close

Ram Madhav

BJP open to idea of India's engagement with more countries: Ram Madhav

According to Madhav, there are few countries that will become part of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership after India.

New Delhi: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday said that his party is open to the idea that India should engage with more and more nations while taking care of own interests.

Speaking at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Madhav said: "BJP is open to the idea that we should engage with more and more nations and make sure our interests are also taken care of while we develop new relationships."The BJP leader said that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is in "realm" of the government.

"Question of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is in the realm of government, it has expressed its intention to go forward but there is an elephant in the room, we have to be careful about it," he said.

He also stated that there are few countries which will also become part of RCEP after India.

"We have a trade agreement with ASEAN, we have a free trade agreement with Japan, and there are a couple of other big economies which will also become a part of this agreement (RCEP) once we sign it. There are certain issues and concerns with regard to those economies," Madhav added.

