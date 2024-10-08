Advertisement
BJP Rejects Congress' Claim Of Slow Updation Of Counting On EC's Website

The BJP spokesperson also criticised Congress for celebrating prematurely based on initial vote counts, which later shifted in favour of BJP. 

|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 04:19 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam on Tuesday dismissed Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's claims of slow updation of voting details on the Election Commission's website and remarked that they do this whenever they lose. 

The BJP leader stated that those who lose often make such allegations, accusing Congress of consistently doing so after defeats. He pointed to Congress' performance in Jammu & Kashmir, where they secured fewer seats than National Conference (NC), questioning their claims of victory.

"Congress should first evaluate their performance in J&K," he remarked. Earlier in the day, Congress Rajya Sabha Member Jairam Ramesh alleged potential administrative pressure in Haryana.

The Congress leader took to his social media platform X, stating: "Like the Lok Sabha results, the election trends in Haryana are also being deliberately shared slowly on the Election Commission's website. Is the BJP trying to put pressure on the administration @ECISVEEP?"

The Congress leaders claimed that the EC's website was showing slower updates than the actual pace of vote counting, raising doubts about the "transparency" of the process in Haryana.

Meanwhile, Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera on Tuesday expressed concern over the "slow updation" of voting data on the Election Commission (EC) website.

Talking to IANS, Khera claimed that even after 11-12 rounds of counting, the EC's website still shows figures from the 5-6th round.

"Why this mismatch? Why aren't channels, journalists, and reporters showing the counting from their centres as usual?" Khera questioned.

The BJP spokesperson also criticised Congress for celebrating prematurely based on initial vote counts, which later shifted in favour of BJP. He emphasised that the support, blessings, and wishes of the people are with BJP, asserting that they are on course to form a government with a complete majority.

"Our strategy worked, and we have secured a win," Islam concluded.

 


 

 

