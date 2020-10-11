BJP releases list of 16 candidates for Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Manipur, Odisha bypolls

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (October 11) released a list of candidates for the upcoming state Assembly by-elections to be held in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Manipur and Odisha.

The list of the candidates was finalized in Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting held by BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi at party headquarters on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the meeting.

Marwahi (Chhattisgarh): Dr Gambhir Singh

Abdasa (Gujarat): Pradhuyman Singh Jadeja

Morbi (Gujarat): Brijesh Sharma

Dhari (Gujarat): JP Kakardiya

Gadhada (Gujarat): Atmaram Parman

Karjan (Gujarat): Akshay Patel

Dangs (Gujarat): Vijay Patel

Kaprada (Gujarat): Jitubhai Chaudhary

Dumka (Jharkhand): Louis Marandi

Bermo (Jharkhand): Bogeshwar Mehto

Wangoi (Manipur): Oinam Lukhoi Singh

Wangjing Tentha (Manipur): Paonam Brojen Singh

Saitu (Manipur): Ngamthang Haokip

Singhat (Manipur): Ginsuanhau

Balasore (Odisha): Manav Kumar Dutta

Tirtol (Odisha): Raj Kishore Behera

Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats spread across 12 states will be held on November 3 and 7, the Election Commission announced on September 29. While bypolls to 54 assembly seats would be held on November 3, those for one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar and two assembly seats in Manipur would be held on November 7.

The votes for all the bypolls will be counted on November 10, alongside the counting of votes for the general assembly elections in Bihar.

Besides the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha bypoll in Bihar, by-elections are being held to 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh. Most of these 28 seats fell vacant when rebel Congress members resigned from the party and the assembly to join the BJP.

Eight assembly seats are going for bypolls in Gujarat, followed by seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Karnataka and Jharkhand, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Haryana.

