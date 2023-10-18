trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676961
BJP Releases List Of 21 Candidates For Mizoram Assembly Elections

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has released two subsequent lists naming 21 candidates for the 40 member Mizoram assembly.

Last Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 03:20 PM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday released the names of its candidates for 21 assembly seats in Mizoram, where polls are slated to be held on November 7. In a separate notification, the party named Bhavna Bohra as its candidate for the Pandariya assembly seat in Chhattisgarh, where polling will be held in two phases on November 7 and November 17. With this, the BJP has now announced candidates for 86 seats for the polls to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly.

According to the party's first list for the Mizoram assembly polls, R Lalbiaktluangi will contest from the Lunglei West seat, Shanti Bikash Chakma from Thorang, Malsawmtluanga from Hachhek and Vanlalhmuaka from the Dampa seat. There were 12 names on this list.

In a second list of nine candidates released subsequently, the BJP nominated Judy Zohmingliani for the Tuivawl assembly seat, F Lalremsangi for the Aizwal South-I seat and K Vanlalruati for the Serchhip seat among others. There are 40 seats in the Mizoram assembly.

The BJP's central election committee, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief J P Nadda, approved the names of the candidates.

