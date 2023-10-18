BJP Releases List Of 21 Candidates For Mizoram Assembly Elections

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday released the names of its candidates for 21 assembly seats in Mizoram, where polls are slated to be held on November 7. In a separate notification, the party named Bhavna Bohra as its candidate for the Pandariya assembly seat in Chhattisgarh, where polling will be held in two phases on November 7 and November 17. With this, the BJP has now announced candidates for 86 seats for the polls to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly.

According to the party's first list for the Mizoram assembly polls, R Lalbiaktluangi will contest from the Lunglei West seat, Shanti Bikash Chakma from Thorang, Malsawmtluanga from Hachhek and Vanlalhmuaka from the Dampa seat. There were 12 names on this list.

In a second list of nine candidates released subsequently, the BJP nominated Judy Zohmingliani for the Tuivawl assembly seat, F Lalremsangi for the Aizwal South-I seat and K Vanlalruati for the Serchhip seat among others. There are 40 seats in the Mizoram assembly.

BJP issues the second list of nine candidates for the upcoming Mizoram elections. pic.twitter.com/e0RQQIkEOa — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2023

The BJP's central election committee, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief J P Nadda, approved the names of the candidates.