Manipur Assembly polls

BJP, RSS come to Manipur with a sense of superiority, not humility: Rahul Gandhi

"When BJP and RSS come to Manipur, they come not with respect, not with understanding. They come with a sense of superiority," said Rahul Gandhi in Imphal.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (February 21) said that the BJP and RSS come to Manipur with a sense of superiority and not respect as he does for the culturally rich state.

“When BJP and RSS come to Manipur, they come not with respect, not with understanding. They come with a sense of superiority. When I come here, I don't come with a sense of superiority, I come with humility,” ANI quoted Gandhi as saying.

“I come with humility because I understand that you have a lot to give, that there is a lot I can learn from you - from the diverse tribes, from the valley, from the hills, from everybody here,” he added.

Gandhi made the statement while addressing a rally in poll-bound Manipur’s Imphal.

The leader also talked about his recent ‘Union of States’ speech at the parliament that drew flak from the BJP and its other opponents.

Addressing the backlash that followed, the Congress leader said, “I spoke in Parliament about situation in our country. Over there I described our country as Union of States. This is the definition of our India in the Constitution. In Constitution, we chose to define ourselves as a Union of States.”

“The BJP and RSS reacted to my speech. Did it not like that I said India was a Union of States? There are two definitions of our country. One definition that it is a Union of States, a Union of People where every single state has an equal right in India,” he added.

The Assembly elections will be held in Manipur in two phases on February 28 and March 5, 2022. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10.

