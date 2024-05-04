New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) made a startling assertion on Saturday through the video aired by a TV channel highlighting the alleged atrocities on women in Sandeshkhali. The shared video shows that the allegations against leaders of the ruling party in the state were false and trumped up by the Opposition leader and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared clips on her official X handle and said that this sting shows how deep the rot is within the BJP. "The shocking Sandeshkhali sting shows how deep the rot is within the BJP. In their hatred for Bengal's progressive thought & culture, the Bangla-Birodhis orchestrated a conspiracy to defame our state on every possible level," she wrote.

Mamata further added that never in the history of India has any ruling party tried to malign an entire state and its people.

"Never before in the history of India has a ruling party in Delhi tried to malign an entire state and its people. History will witness how Bengal will rise in rage against Delhi's conspiratorial regime & ensure their Bishorjon," the post read.

TMC leader and CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee also shared the same video on his X handle and claimed that the BJP tried to tarnish West Bengal's image for their petty political ends.

"I am shocked beyond words to see the SANDESHKHALI STING VIDEO. Every citizen must witness the BANGLA BIRODHI BJP‘s ORCHESTRATED attempt to DEFAME AND MALIGN WB for their petty political ends. This abhorrent act epitomizes the GROSSEST ABUSE OF POWER in history. SHAME!" Abhishek said.

These all rection come after TMC shared a video on their official handle and asserted that BJP is trying to malign Bengal's name from "mass rape" to "arms seizure,"

"A viral video today exposed how the BJP left no stone unturned to malign Bengal. From "mass rape" to "arms seizure," every claim was BOUGHT and STAGED by none other than @SuvenduWB People won't forgive these Bangla-Birodhis. Bengal's mothers & sisters shall avenge this!" the post read.

Sandeshkhali is a part of the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal which is going to polls on June 2 in phase 7. The saffron party has nominated Rekha Patra from the Basirhat seat. She is one of the first Sandeshkhali protesters who came out against expelled TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan. She accused them of grave sexual crimes, excesses and land grabs on the island.