The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has got a fresh opportunity to slam the Left and Congress alliance after two persons were detained at the Delhi International Airport for allegedly smuggling gold. The duo was arrested by the Delhi Customs with 500gms of gold. As per reports, one of the detainees identified himself as Shiv Kumar Prasad claiming to be the Personal Assistant to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

'Tharoor's Aide' Detained With Gold

As per reports, Shiv Kumar Prasad had come to the Delhi Airport to receive a person who arrived from Dubai. Both people were arrested when the passenger was trying to hand over around 500 Grams of gold to Prasad.

The reports claimed that Shiv Kumar Prasad had an aerodrome entry permit card using which he entered the airport premises and received a packet. The duo were arrested at that time and 500 gm of Gold recovered from their possession.

BJP Takes 'Smuggler' Swipe

Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacted sharply to the incident. He criticized the Congress and the CPM dubbing them an 'alliance of gold smugglers'.

"First CM Secy involved in Gold smuggling, now Cong MP 'aide'/PA detained for Gold smuggling. CPM and Cong - both INDI alliance partners - alliance of gold smugglers," Chandrasekhar wrote on X.

First CM Secy involved in Gold smuggling



Now Cong MP "aide"/PA detained for Gold smuggling



CPM and Cong - both INDI alliance partners - alliance of gold smugglers https://t.co/TiCLWMZV0Z May 30, 2024

2020 Kerala Gold Scam

Kerala was hit by a Gold Scam in 2020 after the seizure of 30 Kilos of Gold by Customs at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic bag. The investigation was taken over by the NIA and M Sivasankar, the principal secretary to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, was suspended and removed from the post after it was alleged that he had links with one of the accused.

BJP leader Chandrasekhar is the NDA candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency and faces a stiff challenge from the former diplomat and senior Congress leader Tharoor, who is seeking a third term. The CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded CPI leader Pannyan Raveendran from the constituency, who won the seat in 2005.