BJP To Accord Warm Welcome To PM Modi For Successful G20 Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive a warm welcome at the BJP headquarters in the national capital on Wednesday for his successful leadership at the recently concluded G20 Summit. Following the felicitation, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the BJP's central election committee meeting, as announced by party leaders.

This visit marks PM Modi's first appearance at the party office since chairing the successful G20 summit last weekend, where his leadership garnered acclaim from leaders across the globe. The BJP has consistently highlighted his global leadership recognition and India's increased prominence on the international stage, a theme likely to gain more prominence post-G20.

#WATCH | BJP workers await the arrival of PM Modi at the party headquarters in Delhi



The PM will be visiting the party headquarters for the first time after the completion of the G20 summit. The PM will also attend the meeting of the party's Central Election Committee on Madhya… pic.twitter.com/j7yWWy9Z9w — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2023

The central election committee will convene to discuss the party's candidate selections for upcoming state elections. Members of the CEC include PM Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and party president J.P. Nadda, along with other senior leaders.

They may finalize the candidate names for the forthcoming polls in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In a departure from their usual practice, the BJP has started naming their assembly poll candidates well in advance of the election dates being announced.

State assembly elections are scheduled for November-December in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram, marking the final round of state elections before the 2024 Lok Sabha contest.

Union Cabinet Unanimously Praises PM Modi For G20 Summit Success

In a related development, the Union Cabinet unanimously passed a resolution today, commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pivotal role in the resounding success of the G20 Summit.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, speaking after the cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Modi, revealed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had introduced and garnered unanimous support for the resolution.

The Cabinet recognized the G20 Summit's successful hosting as a source of immense pride for the entire nation. It acknowledged Prime Minister Modi's visionary initiatives, such as the launch of the Global Biofuels Association and the inclusion of the African Union in the group, both adopted with consensus.