BJP To Contest 11 Lok Sabha Seats In Assam, Rest 3 For Allies: Himanta Sarma

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Assam, opting to contest 11 out of 14 seats while allocating the remaining three to its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). This decision was disclosed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press conference held in Guwahati. "Yesterday, BJP state chief Bhabesh Kalita and I had a meeting with our national president J P Nadda, Union Home minister Amit Shah and our national general secretary B L Santosh, during which the seat-sharing was discussed," he told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

Alliance Dynamics In Assam: AGP And UPPL's Role

Under this arrangement, the AGP will field candidates in the Barpeta and Dhubri constituencies, while the UPPL will contest from Kokrajhar. Notably, both allies have committed to supporting each other's candidates across all 14 constituencies in the state, reinforcing a collaborative electoral approach.

Seat Allocation Negotiations

The decision on seat-sharing was reached after discussions between state BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita, Chief Minister Sarma, and senior party leaders including national president J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and national general secretary B L Santosh. Sarma highlighted that while the UPPL requested the Kokrajhar seat, the AGP expressed interest in contesting more seats. However, considering the directives from the central leadership, the AGP has accepted the allocation of two seats for the upcoming polls. "The AGP, which has its base across the state, wanted more seats. But, I conveyed to them the request of our central leadership to contest from two seats this time, and they have obliged us," the CM said. "Of the total 14 seats, we are optimistic of winning 11," he said.

BJP Confident Of Win

Expressing optimism, Chief Minister Sarma conveyed confidence in securing victory in 11 out of the 14 constituencies. This ambitious target reflects the BJP's aspirations to strengthen its position in Assam, where it currently holds nine seats in the outgoing Lok Sabha. In contrast, neither the AGP nor the UPPL have representation in the present parliament.

Assam's Political Landscape

The Congress currently holds three seats in Assam's Lok Sabha, with one seat belonging to the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), while another is held by an independent candidate. As Assam gears up for the upcoming elections, the BJP's electoral strategy and alliance dynamics will play a pivotal role in shaping the state's political landscape.