BJP to honour unsung martyrs to mark eighth year of governance at Centre

Marking the eight years of the party`s governance at the Centre, the Bharatiya Janata Party is planning to give recognition to 75 unknown martyrs of the country, the "unsung heroes of India". The party will also organise various programmes on the occasion.

"There will be many programmes to mark the eighth year of the Modi government. We will give recognition to 75 unknown martyrs pan India. There are many unsung heroes who need recognition. A road or village or park could be renamed on their name," said the sources.

The sources further said that the party is also mulling over cleaning and building 75 ponds to mark the 75th year of Independence. "We are also planning to clean or make new 75 ponds by 75 leaders nationwide to mark the eighth year of the Modi government," the sources said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken oath for the second term on May 30, 2019, after leading the BJP to an unprecedented 303 seats in the 543 members Lok Sabha.

Live TV