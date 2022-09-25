NewsIndia
AIMIM

'BJP will only have Hindu-Muslim fights to show during elections': Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi slammed the BJP and said, "BJP doesn`t have anything to show. They will only show Hindus-Muslims fighting with each other."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 11:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday (September 24, 2022) attacked the ruling BJP and its ideological mentor RSS for doing a "new drama". Owaisi’s remarks comes amid the ongoing fracas about the surveys of madrasas and demolition of the same.

The AIMIM chief reached Gujarat ahead of Assembly elections in the state and called out BJP and RSS for "doing new drama".

"BJP-RSS is now doing a new drama. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat went to a madrasa in Delhi but madrasas are being demolished in Assam, a survey is being done in Uttar Pradesh," said Owaisi.

His remarks came after, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat visited the Azad Market Madrasa Tajweedul Quran in Old Delhi on September 22, interacted with the children and also had a piece of advice for them.

Earlier on September 22, the All India Muslim Imam organization chief Umar Ilyasi said, "Mohan Bhagwat is the father of the nation and the head of the largest social organization. The chief talked to the children about what is taught inside the Madrasa".

Bhagwat told the children that they`re the future of the country and so they should focus on their studies and work for the nation.

Madarsa director Mahmudul Hasan, while talking to ANI said, "The RSS chief stayed inside the Madrasa for about an hour and met the teacher and the children."

His visit to the Masjid earlier and to the Madarsa has grabbed eyeballs, as it is for the first time that he has been to a Madarsa.

The RSS chief is also engaged in a campaign to increase continuous contact with Muslim society, also met with Imam Umair Ahmed Ilyasi, head of All India Imam Sangathan last month.

(With agency inputs)

