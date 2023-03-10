'BJP Will Turn India Into Hindutva Iran': Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Karnataka MP's 'Wear Bindi' Remark

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram has alleged that the BJP will turn India into 'Hindutva Iran' as the Ayatollahs of the saffron party will do moral policing on the streets. Karti Chidambaram was reacting to a viral video of Karnataka BJP MP S Muniswamy scolding a lady vendor for not wearing a bindi. The video was shared on social media and attracted comments from the netizens.

"The @BJP4India will turn India into a 'Hindutva Iran'. The Ayatollahs of the BJP will have their version of the 'Moral Police' patrolling the streets," tweeted Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram.

The Kolar BJP MP triggered a controversy on International Women's Day after he publicly tried to do moral policing while scolding a woman for not sporting a bindi despite being married. The MP was visiting a fairground in the Kolar district where many vendors have set up their stalls. During his tour of the stalls, Muniswamy stopped by one stall being run by the lady vendor. He then asked the woman whether her husband is alive.

"What's your name? Why is there no bindi on your forehead? Your stall named Vaishnavi? Wear bindi on your forehead. Your husband is alive, isn't it?" he told the woman.

While the MP was scolding the woman, the same was recorded on camera and is now being widely shared on social media platforms. Since the incident took place on women's day, the netizens also criticised the BJP MP for moral policing.