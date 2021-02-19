हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Home Minister Amit Shah

BJP will win 200 plus seats in West Bengal Assembly: Amit Shah

In an exclusive conversation with Zee New Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary, the Home Minister spoke on a wide range of subjects from law and order situation in the state to Mamata Banerjee's appeasement to minorities, especially Muslims.

File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday exuded confidence that his party BJP will win more than 200 seats in the upcoming Assembly election in Mamata Banerjee-ruled West Bengal.  

The Home Minister said that the people of this country have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, his policies and have supported the key decisions taken by his government. The Trinamool Congress government has failed to bring about a positive change in West Bengal, the Home Minister said while replying to a question on Mamata Banerjee's still maintaining a solid grip over the electorate in her home state.  

Wil improve law & order situation in Bengal

While expressing concerns over the extremely vicious political environment in the Trinamool Congress-ruled state, the Home Minister said that the voters of West Bengal now want a change. Claiming that no one is safe in West Bengal, Shah warned that if BJP comes to power in the state, anyone who indulges in political vendetta and violence will not be spared.

BJP will fight to transform Bengal into 'Sonar Bangla'

The Home Minister assured that the “BJP will fight to transform Bengal into Sonar Bangla.’’ 

Spelling out his party's objectives, Shah said that BJP's first priority will be to improve the law and order situation in the state if it comes to power. Slamming the Mamata Banerjee government over its minority appeasement policy, the Home Minister said that due to Communists, political violence has become an integral part of West Bengal's politics. We are confident that BJP will come to power and form the government this time and fulfil the dream of transforming the state into "Sonar Bengal'' - which means jobs for youths.

Will implement CAA: Shah

Replying to a question on stiff political opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Home Minister said that it has been passed by the Parliament and will be implemented everywhere across the country. Shah quipped that his party has fulfiled the promise made by the Congress regime some 70 years ago regarding granting citizenship to refugees.  

