BJP Worker Held In Udupi 'Love Jihad' Case For 'Aiding Accused, Supplying Drugs'

Karnataka Police arrested a BJP worker, Abhay, in connection with the contentious 'love jihad' case in Udupi district on Tuesday, news agency IANS reported. The BJP had launched a campaign condemning the abduction and rape incident and accused the Karnataka government of turning a blind eye to the alleged 'love jihad' angle. Abhay, the third accused to be taken into custody, allegedly facilitated the escape of the primary accused, Altaf, following the incident.

The police have also invoked the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against Abhay, citing evidence that he supplied drugs to Altaf. Abhay's social media profile featured a photo with BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar and indicated affiliations with Hindu organizations.

Investigations have revealed a close association between Abhay and Altaf, who allegedly abducted and raped a 21-year-old woman after luring her to a location near her workplace. This development has sparked intense debate on social media platforms. Abhay had participated in anti-drug campaigns organized by the Bajrang Dal and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy SP of Karkala.

Further details regarding the incident are yet to emerge, and the police department has not issued an official statement.

The incident of an Instagram friend kidnapping and raping a 21-year-old woman came to light on Saturday from Karkala town of Udupi district. The police had arrested two persons in connection and admitted the victim to hospital. The case took a twist with Hindu organisations alleging 'love jihad' and claiming gang rape, despite police warnings against spreading rumours.

The arrested persons were identified as Altaf and Savera Richard Kardosa. Udupi SP, Dr Arun Kumar, said, "We received a complaint on Friday evening regarding the kidnap and rape of a young woman. The victim and accused were friends on Instagram for three months. The accused and victim belong to the same place."

Altaf, the woman's Instagram friend, called her to a spot near her workplace on Friday noon, kidnapped her, and forced her to consume a drink laced with sedatives before raping her. After committing the crime, Altaf dropped the victim home.