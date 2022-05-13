BJP youth wing's three-day training camp to begin in Dharamsala from today

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) is conducting a three-day training workshop for its important functionaries from May 13 in Dharamsala. The workshop's objective is to train its workers to work in the interest of the nation as per the party's ideology, said an IANS report.

According to the report, the three-day training workshop will be inaugurated by BJP chief JP Nadda, who will also deliver a lecture on the journey of the party from `Jan Sangh to BJP`. A magazine named `Sushasan Patrika` will also be inaugurated by him.

The BJYM`s national office-bearers, national working committee members, its state unit presidents and one general secretary from every state will get the opportunity to meet, interact and take guidance from various senior party leaders.

During the three-day training camp, BJP's senior leaders which include Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Murlidhar Rao, Amit Malviya, and Sambit Patra will share their thoughts, experiences and speak on the ideology of the world`s largest political party.

The BJYM believes that such a training programme will give an opportunity to its members to learn from the experience of their senior leaders and get inspiration to work further to spread the ideology and values of the party.

BJYM national president and Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya will share his views on the achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

"To bring positive changes in the country, It is imperative to give right direction and the right motivation to the youth power. It is the only way to encash our country`s demographic dividend. BJP is a family and such training programmes will make the karykartas (workers) of BJYM more disciplined and more dedicated to work in the interest of our nation as per the ideology of the party," IANS quoted BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya as saying.

BJP national secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, who will address the concluding session, will share his views on the role of BJYM in the current scenario followed by a question and answer session.

(With Agency Inputs)