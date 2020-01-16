BJP's Dilip Ghosh re-elected as West Bengal party president

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh was on Thursday re-elected as the party president of West Bengal. Ghosh will continue as the president for the second term. The results were announced on Thursday and he had filed his nomination on Wednesday. This comes in the wake of his controversial statement in which he allegedly spoke of shooting persons who destroy public property.

Live TV

Ghosh had on January 12 (Sunday) sparked controversy by threatening to shoot those who damaged public property in the state. "Uttar Pradesh government had not only booked such people but also lathi-charged and shot them. Similarly, we will also shoot, lathi-charge and book whoever destroys public property in the state," Ghosh had said addressing a public gathering in Nadia.

On January 11 (Monday), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had slammed Ghosh and said that he made "shameful" remarks and accused him of promoting violence. "It is shameful. How can you say this? It is a shame to even take his name. You are promoting firing. This is not Uttar Pradesh. Here firing won`t happen. Understand that if tomorrow something untoward happens, you will be equally responsible. You want to kill people for protesting?" Banerjee had said.