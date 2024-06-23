Amid the ongoing controversy of alleged paper leaks in NEET-UG becoming political subject, Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s jibe backfired on him on Suday. Tharoor shared a viral post mocking the construct of examinations Uttar Pradesh, but the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders did not let it slide easily.

Tharoor’s post depicted an answer sheet with a question in Hindi, “Define Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh kise kehte hain?)” The answer to which was also written below, it said, ‘Vah Pradesh Jhan Pariksha se phle Uttar ka pta Chal Jaye, Use Uttar Pradesh khte h. (The state where you get the answers before the exam is called Uttar Pradesh.)”

He captioned the post as ‘Excellent!’

The leaders of BJP perceived the social media post as an affront to the people of Uttar Pradesh. In response, Union Minister Jitin Prasada commented, “I don’t see the humour in running down my state and its people by stereotyping them with such condemnable remarks. Such an insult to UP is deplorable and must be condemned in strongest words.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded to the Congress leader using what is commonly referred to as 'Tharoorian English'.

Sarma wrote in his post, “This gentleman frequently indulges in satirizing various cultures (first Northeast and now UP) with remarkably caustic words. He has succumbed to the beguiling whispers of lunacy, his mind adrift in the ethereal mists of derangement.”

He has succumbed to the beguiling whispers of lunacy, his mind adrift in the ethereal mists of derangement. https://t.co/aGuUU61bAy — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 23, 2024

Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed the Congress party and called this a ‘superiority complex’. He added, “Runs deep in the Cong DNA, this type of superiority complex.”

Former Union Minister Chandrasekhar was defeated by Shashi Tharoor in the recent Lok Sabha elections from Thiruvananthapuram.

“Shameless crass politics of shaming other fellow Indians – that's the Congress way, ably demonstrated by this self-titled Global citizen,” Chandrasekhar’s post read.

He also recalled former Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s remark by saying, “It was just a few months ago, another of Cong "global citizens" Pitroda described Indians as Africans, Chinese, Middle eastern etc.”