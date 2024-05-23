Kangana Slams Maliwal Amidst Assault Row, Says 'These People Have No Character...'

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: BJP's Kangana Ranaut has slammed the Aam Aadmi Party over the alleged assault incident of AAP MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi's Chief Minister residence. Launching a scathing attack, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said that AAP leaders have no character adding that they should leave politics on the moral grounds.

"This is unfortunate. These people have no character. After doing so many scams and going to jail, they are not willing to let go of their posts. They should leave politics on moral grounds. The people who are going to jail, their character is questionable," Kangana Ranaut told ANI.

Recalling her ordeal of May 13, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday said that she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, personal aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal adding that she is not giving "clean-chit" to anyone.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, AAP Rajya Sabha MP recounted the entire incident of May 13 at Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The former Delhi Commission for Women chief further said that she is not aware whether she was beaten on the instructions of anyone or by himself or of his own accord and that this is all a matter of investigation.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday expressed her readiness to undergo a polygraph test as she alleged victim shaming by the party. Maliwal hit out at the AAP and Delhi Minister Atishi, alleging victim shaming, while drawing parallels with the alleged victim shaming faced by Nirbhaya.

"I have met Nirbhaya's mother and she said one thing, which I could never forget in my life. She told me that sometimes I feel like it is good that my daughter is no longer in this world because at least she did not have to go through all the humiliation that exists in this country during the journey towards justice. Nirbhaya was also asked why she chose to go by bus and not take an auto, why she went out at night, why she didn't go during the day, and who was that boy. So this type of victim shaming happens to every girl and it is not something new," Maliwal told ANI.

Maliwal lodged a complaint with the Delhi police against Delhi CM's aide Bibhav Kumar on May 14, a day after the alleged assault took place. A day later, Bibhav Kumar lodged a counter-complaint with the police, accusing Maliwal of gaining 'unauthorised entry' into the CM's Civil Lines residence and 'verbally abusing' him.

A case was filed against Bibhav Kumar and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case based on Maliwal's complaint. Bibhav was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday, May 19, and is currently in police custody.