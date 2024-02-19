The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has emerged as one of the biggest political parties in the world. With aspirations soaring high, the BJP has set an ambitious goal of winning 370 seats in the imminent 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Riding the wave of recent victories in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, the party now commands authority over 12 states across India. The party remains in election mode 24x7 and these strategies are decided by the top leadership of the party. The day-to-day operations and strategies of the party is overseen by its ‘National Executive Members, and the ‘Parliamentary Committee’ bridges the gap between party's leadership and its members holding parliamentary positions. These two bodies are the key arms responsible for the decision-making process within the party.

BJP’s National Executive In Decision-Making

The National Executive of the BJP is a high-profile body responsible for formulating the party's policies and strategies and overseeing its day-to-day functioning. Comprising senior leaders, including the Prime Minister, party president, and other key members, this executive body meets regularly to discuss and decide on significant issues.

Recently, 10 party leaders, including many former state unit chiefs, have been added to the party's national executive. The decision-making process within the National Executive is characterised by a top-down approach, with key leaders providing direction and setting the agenda. Besides 80 regular members, the executive consists of 50 special invitees and 179 permanent invitees.

National Executives Role In Party Expansion

The National Executive also plays a pivotal role in expanding the party's presence across the country. It is involved in selecting candidates for elections, forming alliances, and devising strategies to appeal to diverse voter demographics. The executive's decisions significantly influence the BJP's electoral success and its ability to maintain a strong national presence. Such party discussions are often focused on the party's ideological stance, electoral strategies, and policy formulations.

BJP's Parliamentary Committee:

The Parliamentary Committee is specifically focused on matters related to the functioning of BJP parliamentarians. Comprising party members elected to both houses of Parliament, this committee serves as a crucial link between the party's leadership and its representatives in government.

The Parliamentary Committee acts as a middleman between the party's leadership and its members holding parliamentary positions. It plays a key role in coordinating legislative priorities, ensuring that party members align with the BJP's broader agenda while also addressing the concerns and expectations of their constituents.

Parliamentary Committee In Legislative Strategy

One of the primary functions of the Parliamentary Committee is to devise legislative strategies that align with the party's vision. It actively participates in framing bills, proposing amendments, and coordinating discussions within the parliament to promote the BJP's policies.

Synergy Between Executives And Committee

While the National Executive sets the overarching agenda and policies, the Parliamentary Committee plays a crucial role in implementing them at the legislative level. The synergy between these two bodies is pivotal for the BJP's success. Both the National Executive and Parliamentary Committee are integral to the BJP's functioning, but their work cultures differ significantly.

The National Executive, being the apex decision-making body, exhibits an assertive and directive work culture. The leadership's authority is paramount, and the executive is instrumental in shaping the party's ideological narrative. Complementing the Executives, the Parliamentary Committee takes a more collaborative approach, reflecting the need for coordination within the legislative branch by engaging in extensive discussions, debates, and consultations, ensuring that the party's stance aligns with the diverse opinions and concerns of its parliamentary representatives.