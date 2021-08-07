Bluetooth earphone device explosion kills boy in Rajasthan's Jaipur

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a Rajasthan boy on Friday (August 6, 2021) died after the Bluetooth earphone device he was using exploded. The deceased identified as Rakesh Nagar was a resident of the Udaipuria village in Jaipur's Chaumu.

The incident took place while Nagar was talking to someone using his Bluetooth device in his ears and fell unconscious after the earphone exploded. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Siddhi Vinayak Hospital.

Dr LN Rundala, who was treating Nagar, said that he probably died due to cardiac arrest.

This is reportedly the first such case in the country.

