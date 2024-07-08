BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Shiv Sena Leader Rajesh Shah Granted Bail; Police Forms Six Teams To Nab His Missing Son

A Mumbai court today granted bail to Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah in a fatal BMW hit-and-run case in which his son is a key accused. As per police officials, Mihir Shah (24), son of Rajesh Shah, was allegedly behind the wheel at the time of the accident. Mihir is on the run as of now. Mihir fatally knocked down a woman Kaveri Nakhwa (45) with his BMW car while injuring her husband Pradeep while the couple was on their two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli. Earlier today, the court sent Rajesh Shah to 14-day judicial custody but he later got bail.

Meanwhile, the Police formed six teams to nab the 24-year-old son of a ruling Shiv Sena leader. A Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been put out against Mihir Shah. His driver, also an accused in the case, was sent to police custody till Tuesday.

The police have booked all three under a range of charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. However, the court noted that Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) did not apply to Rajesh Shah, a leader of the ruling Shiv Sena from neighbouring Palghar district.

The deceased Kaveri Nakhwa was going with her husband Pradip on the arterial Annie Besant Road in Worli when the luxury car's driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into the couple's two-wheeler around 5.30 am on Sunday. After the accident, the accused fled towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Mihir Shah left the car and his driver Bidawat, who was sitting next to him, near Kala Nagar in Bandra and escaped. (With agency inputs)