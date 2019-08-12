close

Bomb threat

Bomb scare in Chandigarh's Elante mall

Police, along with bomb disposal and anti-sabotage teams, conducted intensive searches of the Elante Mall after getting it vacated of all people.

ANI Photo

Chandigarh: The bomb threat in a high-end shopping mall, crowded with shoppers owing to a holiday on the occasion of Eid, on Monday finally turned to be hoax, police said.

Police, along with bomb disposal and anti-sabotage teams, conducted intensive searches of the Elante Mall after getting it vacated of all people.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Nilambari Jagdale, told the media that the police control room got a call that explosives had been planted in the mall.

She said a hunt is on to identify the caller, who made an internet voice call.

