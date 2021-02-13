हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Bombay High Court

Bombay HC judge who gave controversial 'skin to skin not sexual assault' verdict, faces Centre's flak

Bombay High Court additional judge Justice Pushpa Ganediwala, whose tenure as an additional judge was to end on Friday, was given a new 1-year term as an additional judge, instead of two years as was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium.

Bombay HC judge who gave controversial &#039;skin to skin not sexual assault&#039; verdict, faces Centre&#039;s flak
File photo

New Delhi: An additional judge of the Bombay High Court who created a furore over her controversial verdicts in two sexual assault cases, was given a new 1-year term as an additional judge, instead of two years as was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium, PTI reported.

Justice Pushpa Ganediwala, whose tenure as an additional judge was to end on Friday, will begin her fresh tenure from Saturday, February 13. 

The Centre decided not to consider the collegium's recommendation of a fresh two year term instead the government has decided to extend the period by only one year.

The Centre also did not ask the collegium, which had on January 20 approved the proposal for making Justice Ganediwala a permanent judge, to reconsider its recommendation of a fresh two year term.

Though, additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

This decision was taken after Justice Pushpa Ganediwala created a huge row after delivering two back-to-back ruling on sexual assault cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The judge ruled that groping without skin-to-skin contact cannot come under the purview of sexual assault. Which le dto the acquittal of a man accused of groping a 12-year-old girl's breast.

Earlier, she had ruled that holding the hands of a five-year-old girl and unzipping the trousers does not amount to "sexual assault" as specified under the POCSO Act.

Later the Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court order acquitting the man after Attorney General K K Venugopal said the order would set a dangerous precedent.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bombay High CourtSupreme Court Collegium
Next
Story

Massive 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan, tremors jolt north India: First-hand account of people’s reaction

Must Watch

PT13M24S

DNA: Rahul Gandhi's propaganda 'Tool kit' on China