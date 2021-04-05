Bombay HC to pronounce order on ex-top cop Param Bir Singh's plea for CBI probe today

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court will give its verdict on the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and other petitions related to his case on Monday (April 5).

Param Bir Singh has demanded a CBI inquiry into his transfer, alleging that he was transferred as Commandant General of Home Guards on March 17 after exposing the alleged corrupt activities of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

What was in Param Bir Singh’s letter addressed to CM Uddhav Thackeray?

The former Mumbai Police Commissioner in his letter addressed to CM Uddhav Thackeray had alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was involved in various illegal activities.

According to the letter, Anil Deshmukh has allegedly approached a junior officer Sachin Vaze to collect over Rs 100 crore every month from Mumbai’s bars, restaurants, hotels and other establishments.

Why didn’t Param Bir Singh register an FIR against the state Home Minister?

During the hearing, the former police commissioner was asked by the Bombay High Court, “why did he not register an FIR against the alleged corruption of the state home minister Anil Deshmukh before bringing the case to court?”

Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta further pointed out that the former top cop did not register a FIR in the case which suggests that he did not do his job correctly. The Chief Justice also asked Param Bir Singh, “how writing a letter to the Chief Minister would have helped the case?”

Earlier, the ex-top cop's letter created a political ruckus in Maharashtra. With many standing against Param Bir Singh’s letter and defending Anil Deshmukh, while others stood against Deshmukh and demanded a probe in the case. Following this Maharashtra Home Minister also requested CM Uddhav Thackeray to allow a probe in the case, so that “truth will come out.”

"In the last Cabinet meeting, I had asked the chief minister to investigate the allegations levelled against me by the former Mumbai Police commissioner. He has agreed to it and the probe will be done by a retired high court judge. The truth in the entire matter will come before the people," Deshmukh said at Nagpur airport.

However, the deputy CM, in support of the Maharashtra Home Minister, accused Singh of ‘lying’, making the false accusations as part of a ‘conspiracy’ hatched to discredit Deshmukh and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Many alleged that the former top cop was making such allegations as an attempt to save himself from any action in the SUV case and the case related to the death of Mansukh Hiren.

