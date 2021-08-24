Book your COVID-19 vaccination slot on WhatsApp, here's step by step guide

New Delhi: In order to make the COVID-19 vaccination process easier, the Centre on Tuesday (August 24, 2021) introduced a new facility to book slots using WhatsApp. Calling it 'a new era of citizen convenience', Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the COVID-19 vaccine slots can now be easily booked within minutes.

Here's how to book a COVID-19 vaccination slot using WhatsApp:

1. Add +919013151515 to your phone contact list or simply visit http://wa.me/919013151515

2. On WhatsApp, type 'Book Slot' and send to this number.

3. Verify six-digit OTP that you will receive on your phone number.

4. Choose your preferred date, location, pin code and choice of COVID-19 vaccine.

5. Your COVID-19 vaccination slot will be confirmed.

Verify OTP

Currently, people either had to book their vaccination slots through the CoWIN portal or walk-in registration.

Earlier this month, the Centre had also announced that citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can get their vaccination certificate through WhatsApp.

Here's how to get COVID-19 vaccination certificate on WhatsApp:

1. Save contact number: +919013151515.

2. Open WhatsApp and type and send 'covid certificate' to this number.

3. Enter OTP.

4. Your COVID-19 vaccination certificate will be displayed on your mobile screen.

