Bow to martyrs, wish all countrymen Happy Independence Day: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished the country on the occasion of 74th Independence Day on Saturday (August 15). The Chief Minister took to Twitter where he paid his tributes to the martyrs.

"I bow to those martyrs whose sacrifice made it possible for us to breathe in free atmosphere. I wish all the countrymen Happy Independence Day," tweeted CM Kejriwal.

He tweeted moments before Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. This is PM Modi’s second speech of the second term in office.

The Independence Day function, this year, is relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Delivering his seventh straight Independence Day speech, PM Modi said the call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' has captured people's imagination and become a 'mantra' for everyone, as he pushed for raising India's share in global economy.

For how long India will keep exporting raw materials and import finished products, Modi said in his address to the nation on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, and asked citizens to prepare themselves for a self-reliant India.

He said his government has freed farmers of their contraints, and they can now trade their products freely at their terms.