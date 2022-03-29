BPSC 67th CCE prelims exam postponed, check revised dates for exam here

New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday (March 29, 2022) issued an important notice regarding the BPSC 67th Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination.

According to the notice issued by the BPSC, the exam dates of the BPSC 67th Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination have been revised and will now be held on May 8, 2022. Earlier, the commission has announced that the exam was scheduled to be held on May 7, 2022, but it, later on, changed the date of the examination due to a clash with the CBSE board exams.

Candidates need to note that they can check the official notice from the BPSC’s website –bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC is looking to fill a total of 726 vacant posts through this recruitment drive. The commission will select candidates on the basis of their performance in Prelims, Mains, and Personality tests.

Here’s direct link to check official notification

Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission for further information about the BPSC 67th Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination.

