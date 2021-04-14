BR Ambedkar Jayanti today: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi extend greetings on birth anniversary of architect of Constitution of India

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the 130th birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution of India Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on Wednesday (April 14, 2021).

In a message shared by the President's Secretariat, Prez Kovind said, "On the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution of India, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the fellow citizens."

He added, "All through his inspiring life, Dr Ambedkar charted his unique path in the midst of extreme adversity and earned commendations for his extraordinary and multi-faceted achievements."

The President said that Ambedkar was an ardent advocate of human rights, who set up the 'Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha' with the aim of improving the socio-economic status of the people of deprived communities of India and for the spread of education amongst them.

"Dr Ambedkar envisioned a better and just society and fought for it throughout his life. He wanted to create a modern India where there would be no prejudice on the basis of caste or any other reason; where women and communities subjected to backwardness for centuries would enjoy equity of economic and social rights," the President said in a message.

Prime Minister Modi also extended greetings using his official Twitter account. He said that Ambedkar's struggle to bring the deprived sections of the society into the mainstream will continue to be an example for every generation.

भारत रत्न डॉ. बाबासाहेब अम्बेडकर को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। समाज के वंचित वर्गों को मुख्यधारा में लाने के लिए किया गया उनका संघर्ष हर पीढ़ी के लिए एक मिसाल बना रहेगा। I bow to the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on #AmbedkarJayanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the BJP's scheduled castes' 'morcha' will hold events in polling booths across the country on Wednesday to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Dalit icon.

The Congress party will also be launching its YouTube channel on Wednesday with a small documentary on Mahatma Gandhi and Bhimrao Ambedkar.