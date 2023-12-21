trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701567
BREAKING: 3 Soldiers Dead, Three Injured in Big Terrorist Ambush In JK's Poonch

According to official reports, the Army vehicles, transporting personnel from the aforementioned operation, were subjected to heavy gunfire from the terrorists. 

Dec 21, 2023
Three soldiers have been martyred and three others sustained injuries during a terrorist ambush on Army vehicles in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The assailants targeted the military convoy as it was returning from a cordon-and-search operation site, specifically at Dhatyar Morh, situated between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz under the jurisdiction of the Surankote police station. The attack occurred around 3.30 pm on Thursday, marking a devastating blow to the security forces operating in the region.

According to official reports, the Army vehicles, transporting personnel from the aforementioned operation, were subjected to heavy gunfire from the terrorists. The incident unfolded in the aftermath of a joint search operation initiated in the general area of Dhera Ki Gali. The operation had been launched based on "hard intelligence" received Wednesday night regarding the potential presence of terrorists in the region.

The defense spokesperson confirmed that the encounter erupted during this operation, leading to the tragic loss of three soldiers and injuring three others. The details surrounding the ambush are currently under investigation as security forces work to apprehend those responsible for this reprehensible act.

