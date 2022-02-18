BREAKING: 38 convicts sentenced to death, 11 to life imprisonment in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case

New Delhi: A special court, formed for the speedy trial of the 2008 serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad, on Friday (February 18, 2022) sentenced 38 of the 49 convicts to death under provisions of UAPA and IPC 302. The court also sentenced 11 others to life imprisonment until death.

#UPDATE | 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case: 11 convicts have been sentenced to life imprisonment. — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

Earlier on February 8, the court convicted 49 people in the serial blasts case which had claimed 56 lives and left over 200 people injured.

As many as 22 bombs went off at Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, at several locations. After a trial by the special court that lasted almost 13 years, the court on February 8 held 49 accused persons guilty and acquitted 28 others. The case is considered to be one of the longest criminal trials in recent years.

Live TV