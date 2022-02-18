हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ahmedabad

BREAKING: 38 convicts sentenced to death, 11 to life imprisonment in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case

A special court pronounced death sentence to 38 out of 49 convicts today in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case. The court also sentenced 11 convicts to life imprisonment.

BREAKING: 38 convicts sentenced to death, 11 to life imprisonment in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: A special court, formed for the speedy trial of the 2008 serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad, on Friday (February 18, 2022) sentenced 38 of the 49 convicts to death under provisions of UAPA and IPC 302. The court also sentenced 11 others to life imprisonment until death.

Earlier on February 8, the court convicted 49 people in the serial blasts case which had claimed 56 lives and left over 200 people injured. 

As many as 22 bombs went off at Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, at several locations. After a trial by the special court that lasted almost 13 years, the court on February 8 held 49 accused persons guilty and acquitted 28 others. The case is considered to be one of the longest criminal trials in recent years. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AhmedabadBomb blastAhemedabad bomb blast caseSpecial Court
Next
Story

Afghanistan crisis: PM Narendra Modi expected to meet Afghan Sikh and Hindu leaders soon

Must Watch

PT6M26S

Again IED found in Delhi in 35 days